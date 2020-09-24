Tempe, AZ, Faces Lawsuit From Black Man Held At Gunpoint By Officer

The city of Tempe, Arizona, is facing a $2.5 million lawsuit from a Black hotel employee who was held at gunpoint by a White officer.

The incident happened late last month at a hotel in the city. Body camera footage shows the officer pointing a gun at the Black man while searching for a White suspect.

That video shows the officer holding the employee at gunpoint for several minutes, claiming he matched the suspect's description.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the employee. Tempe police told Newsy's sister station in Phoenix the officer is on administrative assignment until an internal investigation into the incident is finished.