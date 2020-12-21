Finnish City Uses Teddy Bears To Enforce Social Distancing Guidelines

The teddy bears are being placed on buses to remind people to spread out.

We've seen stickers and signs at businesses to remind people to socially distance.

But one city in Finland is using large teddy bears to get the message across.

The stuffed animals are placed on seats on public transportation to remind people to spread out on the buses.

The company said the bears are cleaned regularly.

And what will happen to the bears once their job is done? It said they will be disinfected and donated to a children's hospital.