In an interview with Newsy, the president of one of the largest teachers' unions in the country says she will back a booster mandate for teachers if boosters are approved by the FDA. Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, made the comments in an interview airing on Newsy Tonight at 7 p.m. ET.