Teachers, Essential Workers Eligible For Vaccines In Los Angeles

It began yesterday as part of a plan to get more essential workers vaccinated.

Teachers in Los Angeles are now eligible to get the vaccine.

"We're setting aside over 30 percent of our vaccine allocation for educators," said Los Angeles County Board Of Supervisors member Hilda Solis. "This is a critical step in giving our educators, students and their families the peace of mind that they and their loved ones will be protected in the classroom."

A new vaccination site opened in Inglewood yesterday focusing on vaccines for teachers and other school staff.

First responders, food and agriculture workers, childcare workers and county officials are also now eligible in Los Angeles County.