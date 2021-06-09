TC Energy Pulls Plug On Keystone XL Pipeline

President Biden revoked the project's permit in January over longstanding concerns about its effect on climate change.

TC Energy says it pulled the plug on the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline Wednesday.

President Biden revoked the project's permit in January over longstanding concerns about its effect on climate change.

TC Energy said it will work with government regulators to ensure a safe exit from the partially built line.

Construction on the project started last year, under the Trump administration.

The pipeline was supposed to carry oil from Canada into the United States -- and it's been controversial for years. Attorneys General from 21 states had sued to overturn Biden's cancellation of the project, which supporters said would have created thousands of construction jobs.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.