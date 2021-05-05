Tax Court Delivers Win To Heirs Of Michael Jackson's Estate

The IRS inflated the value of Jackson's assets and image at the time of his death, resulting in a much higher tax bill for his heirs.

A major tax win for the estate of late pop icon Michael Jackson.

A U.S. tax court ruled the IRS inflated the value of his assets and image at the time of his death by more than $300 million.

That resulted in a tax bill for his family that was much higher than it should have been.

An executor overseeing the estate called it a huge victory for Jackson's children.