Takeout has created a larger demand and use for ketchup packets.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

There's apparently a ketchup packet shortage and it's hitting some of the biggest restaurant chains.

It's because takeout has become the main source for most restaurants to survive during the pandemic. And that has created a larger demand and use for ketchup packets.

Kraft Heinz told USA Today its working to increase supplies to combat the shortage specifically increasing the ketchup packets produced.