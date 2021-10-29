Supreme Court To Take Up Texas Abortion Law Monday

Justices have let the law remain in effect for now, but they'll hear arguments to determine its constitutionality.

The Supreme Court will take up the most restrictive abortion law in the country on Monday. Justices will hear oral arguments surrounding the Texas abortion law.

The Justice Department and Texas abortion providers say the law is unconstitutional. They point to precedent, saying previous Supreme Court cases prohibit states from banning abortions before a fetus is viable.

The Texas law bans abortions once a heartbeat is detected. That's typically around six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.

The law also allows everyday people to sue anyone who helps a pregnant person get an abortion.

The justices will consider if that portion of the law is legal. It's important to note that justices will not determine if the law itself is unconstitutional.

Until the Supreme Court reaches a decision, the law will remain in place.