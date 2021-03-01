Supreme Court To Hear Voting Rights Cases

The cases include throwing out ballots of people who vote in the wrong precinct and restricting who can collect early mail-in ballots.

The Supreme Court is taking up cases on Voting Rights Act protections for minority voters.

They involve voting regulations out of Arizona. The cases include throwing out ballots of people who vote in the wrong precinct and restricting who can collect early mail-in ballots and get them to polling places.

The outcome of these cases can set a precedent nationwide, as more states look to revamp voting regulations.