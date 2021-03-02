Supreme Court To Hear Puerto Rico Social Security Case

The justices will hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration in August.

The Supreme Court will decide whether people in Puerto Rico can receive supplemental Social Security income. Those are federal welfare benefits for older or disabled people.

The justices agreed to hear an appeal first brought by the Trump administration of a ruling last August.

A court ruling in that case said Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, should have the same access as U.S. states to the benefits.