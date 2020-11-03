Supreme Court Takes Up Juvenile Life Sentence Case

The court has moved toward treating children with more lenience than adults, but this case could change that.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Supreme Court is hearing a case on whether juveniles should be eligible for life sentences.

Previously, the court has moved toward treating children with more lenience than adults.

But with the addition of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, that could be different this time around.

Barrett participated in arguments today. The justices are heard arguments via phone in light of the coronavirus pandemic.