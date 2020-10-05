Supreme Court Starts New Term With 8 Justices

The high court begins a new term Monday with only eight justices. And because of the pandemic, they'll once again hear arguments by phone.

The Supreme Court is starting a unique new term this week.

The first case is on Delaware's constitution and a provision that requires an even number of conservative and liberal judges appointed to some state courts.

Of course, partisanship in courts is a bit of a political talker right now. And it will drive hearings for nominee Amy Coney Barrett and the presidential election.