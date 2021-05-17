Supreme Court Says Unanimous Verdict Rule Is Not Retroactive

During its last term, the high court made a decision to require a unanimous verdict in state criminal trials.

The Supreme Court has ruled that prisoners previously convicted by split juries aren't automatically entitled to new trials.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said Monday's ruling aligns with the high court's "many longstanding precedents on retroactivity."

But Justice Elena Kagan said the ruling means "those convicted under rules found not to produce fair and reliable verdicts will be left without recourse in federal courts."

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.