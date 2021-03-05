WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Immigrant's Deportation

SMS
Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Immigrant's Deportation
By Eliana Moreno
By Eliana Moreno
March 5, 2021
March 5, 2021
The man had lived in the U.S. for the last 25 years. He was convicted of using a fake social security card to get a job.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Supreme Court ruled against an undocumented immigrant looking to avoid deportation after being convicted of using a fake social security card to get a job.

Up for debate was whether the man committed a crime of "moral turpitude" or a serious offense.

Immigrants can fight their deportation if they're not convicted of a serious crime and have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years.

The man had lived in the U.S. for the last 25 years 

SMS