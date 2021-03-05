Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Immigrant's Deportation

March 5, 2021
The man had lived in the U.S. for the last 25 years. He was convicted of using a fake social security card to get a job.
The Supreme Court ruled against an undocumented immigrant looking to avoid deportation after being convicted of using a fake social security card to get a job.
Up for debate was whether the man committed a crime of "moral turpitude" or a serious offense.
Immigrants can fight their deportation if they're not convicted of a serious crime and have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years.
