Supreme Court Nominee Meets With GOP Senators

Judge Amy Coney Barrett met with GOP senators days after the president nominated her for Supreme Court.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett met with Senator Mitt Romney Wednesday morning along with other GOP senators.

"I've been looking forward to this for a long time. I went to law school, and professors like this, once upon a time professors like this, ask me a lot of questions, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to return the fire," said Romney.

Romney has said he supports holding a vote on her nomination ahead of the election.

President Trump is pushing for that timeline. He offered Barrett the job just 72-hours after the announcement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.

