Supreme Court Declines Cases Challenging Lifetime Gun Ownership Ban

The Supreme Court says it won't take up cases about gun ownership for people convicted of nonviolent crimes.

The court rejected appeals from three people who are barred from having firearms after they were convicted of crimes including a DUI and tax fraud.

They say it violates their Second Amendment right.

The decision from the bench means lower court rulings will remain, which say the lifetime bans on gun ownership are allowed.