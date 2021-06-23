Supreme Court Backs Student Cheerleader In Free Speech Case

By Jay Strubberg
June 23, 2021
Brandi Levy was suspended from a JV cheerleading team over an expletive-filled social media post.
The Supreme Court has sided with a student who was punished by a Pennylvania public school for her derogatory off-campus comments. 

 A near-unanimous bench ruled that the school violated the First Amendment rights of Brandi Levy in a test of free speech rights.

As a 14-year-old freshman, she was suspended from a JV cheerleading team over her expletive-filled social media post that included an image of her and her friend putting up middle fingers after not making varsity. 

