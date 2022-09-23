Election '22: What Matters: Support For A National Abortion Ban

National Right to Life Committee head Carol Tobias talks about the possibility of a limited federal abortion ban.

Election ’22: What Matters gives viewers a nationwide look at how the fight over legal abortion is impacting the midterms. Reproductive rights will be on the ballot in 5 states and have upended races across the country as candidates stake out their positions on one of the country's most divisive issues.





In this episode, National Right to Life Committee head Carol Tobias discusses her support for a national abortion ban after 15 weeks.





Election 22: What Matters airs at 8:30 p.m. Fridays on Newsy, and re-runs air at 7 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays on Newsy. Each week dives into one of the issues that will decide the midterm elections.