Study Says 12 Million To Lose Unemployment Aid on Dec. 26

The Century Foundation says lack of relief aid extension by Congress means "a crippling end to one of our darkest years" for millions of Americans.

A new report from unemployment researchers finds 12 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance the day after Christmas.

The Century Foundation says aid for over 7 million gig and self-employed workers will expire.

As will benefits for over 4.5 million people getting extended unemployment insurance — after exhausting regular benefits.

The eviction moratorium, student loan forgiveness, and other protections also expire at the end of year.

More than 21 million Americans rely on unemployment benefits right now.

In Wisconsin alone, 94,000 people are waiting on money that hasn't showed up.

Newsy's sister station in Milwaukee, WTMJ, spoke to more than 80 people who went months without seeing a dime.

More than a month after our colleagues started contacting the state's unemployment agency, nearly a dozen people say they've finally gotten benefits.

Without a federal extension of aid, "It will be a crippling end to one of our darkest years," the study's co-author Andrew Stettner told the Hill.