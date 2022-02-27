Study: Greenland's Ice Is Melting Faster Than Previously Thought

Some parts of the Greenland ice sheet are melting at rates up to five or six centimeters a day.

Scientists with the University of Cambridge say new research shows the ice sheet covering Greenland is melting rapidly at its base.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second largest in the world, and some parts are losing five or six centimeters of ice a day.

It is already the biggest single contributor to global sea level rise.

Scientists say the water and ice currently going into the ocean could have serious ramifications for the sea level.

Terry Tamminen, California's former Environmental Protection Agency Secretary, he also consults a variety of clients on climate and energy policy, tells Newsy what to expect in a new climate change report the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Changeoffsite (IPCC) is releasing Monday, Feb. 28.