Study Finds Climate Change Result Of Human Activity, Carbon Emissions

Keeping global warming well below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century is a goal of the Paris accord but some nations are falling behind.

A new study says 85% of the world has been impacted by climate change and there's a solid link between extreme weather conditions – like Hurricane Ida – and the things we do every day.

Researchers found fossil fuels and carbon emissions are fueling increased temperatures and precipitation. In the U.S. alone, climate disasters like hurricanes and flooding have already cost 388 deaths and more than $100 billion in damage this year.