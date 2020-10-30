Study: High Rates of COVID-19 Among Grocery Workers

Workers in customer-facing roles were five times more likely to test positive than those in other roles.

A new study suggests grocery store workers might be super spreaders.

The analysis of 104 employees at a store in Boston found about a fifth of workers had COVID-19, but about 75% of those sick did not have any symptoms.

The study — released yesterday — is the first to look at the risk of the pandemic to grocery workers.