Study: High Rates of COVID-19 Among Grocery Workers

By LeeAnne Lowry
October 30, 2020
Workers in customer-facing roles were five times more likely to test positive than those in other roles.
A new study suggests grocery store workers might be super spreaders.

The analysis of 104 employees at a store in Boston found about a fifth of workers had COVID-19, but about 75% of those sick did not have any symptoms. 

The study — released yesterday — is the first to look at the risk of the pandemic to grocery workers.

