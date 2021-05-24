Some Late-Night Comedy Shows Bring Back Studio Audiences

Audience members will have to show proof they've received a COVID vaccine, but face masks will be optional.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Studio audiences are making a comeback in late-night TV.

On Monday, CBS announced starting June 14, Stephen Colbert's show will welcome back a full audience.

He spent much of the pandemic taping from home and from an office in New York's Ed Sullivan Theater.

Audience members will have to show proof that they have gotten a COVID vaccine before attending shows. Face masks will be optional.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon will have a full audience again on NBC's "Tonight" show in early June with the same requirements. He's had a partial studio audience at Rockefeller Center since March 22.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.