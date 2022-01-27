Statue Of Kobe Bryant And Daughter Placed At Crash Site On Anniversary

The statue was carried by the artist, Dan Medina, to a trail near where Bryant, his daughter and seven other people died in a helicopter crash.

Two years after the deaths of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, a touching tribute has been placed near the crash site in California.

The LA Times reports artist Dan Medina carried his 160-pound statue of Kobe and Gigi up a trail, placing it on the hill in Calabasas.

The base of the statue also includes the names of everyone who died in the helicopter crash.

The inscription reads "Heroes come and go but legends are forever."

Many people hiked up to the statue to pay tribute.

Bryant's sudden death at age 41 touched off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

Bryant was an all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history.