Starbucks To Phase Out Disposable Cups

By the end of next year, Starbucks customers will be able to use their own personal, reusable cups for every order.

Starbucks has plans to phase out disposable cups.

The coffee giant is "shifting away from single-use plastics and piloting reusable cup programs" in six markets, according to a Tuesday statement from the company. By the end of 2023, customers will be allowed to use their own reusable cups in every store location in the United States and Canada. That includes drive-thru and mobile orders.

By 2025, the company wants to provide a personal or reusable cup for customers.

While the current cups are recyclable, the coffee chain uses about 7 billion disposable cups every year.

The company's goal is to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.