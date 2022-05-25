Sports World Reacts To The School Shooting In Uvalde, Texas

SMS
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr
By Associated Press
By Associated Press
May 25, 2022
May 25, 2022
Sports figures across the U.S. are demanding action following the elementary school shooting that left at least 19 kids and two adults dead.

The sports world reacted swiftly Tuesday to the news of an 18-year-old gunman opening fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killing at least 19 children.

In Dallas, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd did not want to talk about basketball. LeBron James made no effort to hide his anger. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, a young father, called the news “devastating."

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. 

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

SMS