Spike In Antisemitic Attacks Around The World

By Simon Kaufman
May 21, 2021
Synagogues in Germany, Spain and the U.K. have been vandalized.
Jewish groups and some lawmakers say the conflict in Gaza and Israel has led to a spike in attacks against those in the Jewish community around the world.

The Anti-Defamation League says it's received almost 200 reports this week of possible antisemitic incidents in the U.S. — way up from the week before.

It highlighted a scene in Los Angeles: people, shouting against Israel, attacked diners outside a restaurant. Police are investigating it as a possible hate crime.

The group also says antisemitic instances are on the rise across Europe. Synagogues in Germany, Spain and the U.K. have been vandalized.

