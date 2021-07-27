Britney Spears' Lawyer Wants To Remove Father From Conservatorship

A new petition is asking that a professional accountant take over the pop star's finances.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Britney Spears' new handpicked lawyer filed a petition to remove the singer's dad as her conservator.

It says Jamie Spears "profited handsomely" from being in charge of Britney's finances for the past 13 years. Jamie hired multiple expensive lawyers which Britney has ultimately paid for.

It's worth noting the filing doesn't aim to end the conservatorship completely, just that a professional accountant take over Britney's finances