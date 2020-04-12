Spain's Reopening Parts Of Its Economy As COVID-19 Case Rate Hits Low

The country has been under lockdown since mid-March.

Spain is reopening parts of its economy this week, as new coronavirus infections have fallen to a record low.

The death toll rose Sunday for the first time in three days, but the rate of new cases had slowed to 2.6% over 24 hours. That's about half of last week's rate, and the lowest since cases started popping up last month.

Spain has been under lockdown since mid-March, but it's transitioning to more relaxed rules on Monday. The government is handing out millions of free reusable face masks to factory and construction workers who are returning to their jobs. Commuters are being urged to wear them, though it isn't required.

The decision to loosen the lockdown in Spain has been hit with criticism from some regional leaders. Catalonia's president wrote in a letter to the prime minister that the decision will cause "a rise in infections and a situation of collapse for Catalonia's health system."

