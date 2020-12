Spain will start offering rapid COVID-19 antibody tests in pharmacies.

According to Spanish media, 500,000 tests will be distributed to 22,000 pharmacies this week. Each test will cost about 25 euros or $30. Results are given in about 10 minutes.

Pharmacies in Spain are also requesting the government allow rapid antigen testing — that determines whether a person has an active case of COVID-19.