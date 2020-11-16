SpaceX Sends 4 Astronauts To International Space Station

The launch was scheduled for Saturday at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, but was pushed back a day to because of weather concerns.

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station Sunday.

It is the first operational flight for NASA by a private company and the second crew to be launched by SpaceX.

It's expected to reach the space station later Monday and stay there until spring.

It begins what NASA hopes will be a series of flights between Earth and the space station.

