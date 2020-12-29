Southwest Airlines Says Federal Aid Helps Avoid Furloughs

Southwest had previously announced that it was going to be forced to make the first layoffs in company history.

Another aspect of the COVID relief deal – funding for airlines.

Southwest Airlines said it will allow them to not have to furlough workers. And it will prevent them from having to make pay cuts.

Southwest had announced that it was going to be forced to make the first layoffs in company history, with about 6,800 people affected.

The airline industry received about $16 billion in support from the deal.