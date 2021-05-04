Southern States Brace For Severe Weather Again

A majority of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and parts of Arkansas and Georgia face a higher risk of severe storms with tornadoes likely.

Severe weather is forecast to continue through most of today in much of the South.

The region was hit with strong winds and tornadoes Sunday night and yesterday.

Two people were killed in Georgia from two separate incidents of falling trees.

From Mississippi to West Virginia homes were damaged and trees were uprooted.