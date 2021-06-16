Southern Baptist Convention Elects Ed Litton As New President

Litton beat out Mike Stone – a Georgia pastor backed by a conservative Baptist group looking to move the denomination even further right.

The Southern Baptist Convention elected a new president at its largest meeting in decades.

Ed Litton won 52 percent of the vote.

The pastor from Alabama is known to work on racial issues in the church.

He was nominated by the only Black pastor to serve as president of the convention – who says Litton also is compassionate in dealing with sex abuse claims.

