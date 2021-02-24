WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

South Africa First Country To Use Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

By Zaheer Cassim
and Kristy Schantz
February 24, 2021
As South Africa administers the J&J vaccine to health care workers, Newsy asked citizens if they are willing to get the unapproved shot.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT