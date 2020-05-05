Some California Beaches And Businesses To Reopen This Week

Some California beaches and businesses are set to reopen this week after being closed to prevent the spread of the virus.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Some of California's beaches were given the green light to reopen after being closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dana Point, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach each submitted plans that were approved Tuesday. But with reopening comes a set of rules. Huntington Beach, for example, won't allow sunbathing and will only be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Orange County beaches to close after photos surfaced of packed beaches. The decision sparked legal battles and protest from the public.

Some businesses in the state will reopen on Friday. Newsom said retailers like clothing stores, bookstores and florists will be allowed to offer curbside pickup if they meet certain state guidelines. He also said manufacturers that support the retail industry would also be allowed to start up production.

Office spaces, restaurant dining rooms and shopping malls will not be allowed to reopen yet.

Contains footage for CNN.