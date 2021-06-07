Simone Biles Wins 7th U.S. Title

That's the most titles won by any American woman.

Simone Biles claimed her seventh U.S. gymnastics championship title last night.

The 24-year-old's trophy case is expected to get even heavier within the next few months. She's a favorite to win the women's gymnastics Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, just like she did at the last Olympics.

That would make her the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic championships in more than 50 years.