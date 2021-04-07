Crew From Distressed Ship Rescued From 50-Foot Waves Near Norway

The 366-foot Eemslift Hendrika was transporting small yachts when it lost power in it’s main engine off the coast of Norway

A Dutch cargo ship crew is safe after a tense evacuation that included sailors being plucked from waters with waves as high as 50 feet.

The 366-foot Eemslift Hendrika was transporting small yachts when it lost power in it’s main engine off the coast of Norway. Floundering in ferocious waves, the decision was made to remove the 12 member crew.

Some sailors jumped into the ocean to be rescued because the ship was swaying too much to grab them off the deck.

The now-abandoned ship is drifting closer to the coast of Norway. Officials are working on a plan to stabilize it, because if they can’t get it under control the Eemslift Hendrika could sink or crash, spilling diesel and oil into the ocean.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.