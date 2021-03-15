Several EU Countries Suspend AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Use

Germany, France, Ireland and others have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine amid reports of blood-clotting issues in Norwegian recipients.

More European countries are pausing use of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine amid concerns about reported blood clots in people who received this particular shot.

These cases are extremely rare. And the European Medicines Agency said the number of clots in "vaccinated people is no higher than the number seen in the general population."

The World Health Organization says there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine caused the clots. It says people should still get this shot.