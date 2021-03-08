Serena Williams Tweets Support After Oprah Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss their hardships within the Royal family.

Serena Williams tweeted her support for Meghan Markle after the interview.

The tennis legend said she stands with her longtime friend and wrote, "I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect."

Williams also said she knows firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color.