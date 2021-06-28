Senators Ask CDC, TSA For Mask Mandate Update

A bipartisan group of senators wants an update on masks from the CDC and TSA.

If you're a fully vaccinated traveler and you're annoyed you still have to wear a mask, you're not alone.

In fact, a bipartisan group of senators wants an update on masks from the CDC and TSA.

The senators asked for the agencies' plan on changing the mask mandate for fully vaccinated travelers. They also asked if removing the mask mandate would encourage others to get vaccinated or if lifting the mandate would created administrative challenges.

They said they want answers by July 12.