Senate Takes Up $1 Trillion Infrastructure Deal

Senators from both sides of the aisle were able to agree on some key provisions of the package.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

We're seeing some forward movement in the push to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure plan that we've been talking about for what feels like forever.

The Senate voted last night to begin work on the plan after weeks of back and forth over the bipartisan deal.

And senators from both sides of the aisle were able to agree on some key provisions of the package.

"This is truly a night to celebrate, to celebrate not only a long overdue, much needed investment in our infrastructure, an investment that administration after administration has called for," said Sen. Collins. "But that has not been delivered to the American people, but also to celebrate bipartisanship."

It's still unclear if the measure can get enough Republican support to make it to President Biden's desk.

Senate rules require 60 votes in the evenly split Senate to move forward.

While there may be progress on the infrastructure front, another key plan from President Biden is hitting a snag. And it's a member of his own part who's holding it up.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona says she supports many of the goals of the $3.5 billion budget plan — which focuses on education and health care costs, a Medicare expansion and climate change prevention.

But she thinks that price tag is just too hefty. She says she supports starting the conversation and will work in good faith to develop the bill.

All 50 Democrats must vote for the bill to pass it without Republican support.