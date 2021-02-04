Senate Democrats, Republicans Make Power-Sharing Deal

It is almost identical to the agreement made in 2001, the last time the Senate was evenly split.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Following weeks of back and forth, the Senate has passed a resolution to organize the chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed on a power-sharing deal.

It is almost identical to the agreement made in 2001, the last time the Senate was evenly split.

Democrats effectively regained the majority last month after the Georgia runoff elections.

The agreement allows Democrats to take control of committees.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.