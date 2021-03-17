Senate Confirms Small Business Administrator

Isabel Guzman currently heads California's Small Business Advocate Office and oversaw efforts to help small business owners get through the pandemic.

The Senate has confirmed Isabel Guzman to lead the Small Business Administration.

She will oversee the small business loan program under COVID relief.

Guzman currently heads California's small business advocate office and oversaw efforts to help California's small business owners get through the pandemic.

She's the 18th person to get full senate approval to join President Biden's Cabinet.