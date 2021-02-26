Senate Confirms Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm As Energy Secretary

Granholm previously served eight years as governor of Michigan.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Senate confirmed another member of President Biden's cabinet.

Vice President Kamala Harris swore in energy secretary Jennifer Granholm last night, just a few hours after the 64-35 vote. Granholm previously served eight years as governor of Michigan.

The Senate is expected to hold another cabinet confirmation vote Monday for President Biden's pick for education secretary, Miguel Cardona.

Also Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on advancing Judge Merrick Garland's nomination for attorney general.

Tuesday, that same panel will hear from FBI Director Christopher Wray. He's scheduled to testify about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, domestic terrorism and other threats. The Capitol attack is also the subject of a joint hearing Wednesday.

And we don't yet know the day yet, but the Senate is expected to vote on the confirmation of commerce secretary nominee Gov. Gina Raimondo next week.