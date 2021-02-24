Senate Confirms 2 More Biden Cabinet Members

The Senate confirmed Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

While some of President Biden's cabinet nominees are facing uphill battles when it comes to being confirmed, some others breezed through the process.

Yesterday, the Senate confirmed Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary in a 92-7 vote.

Vilsack knows the department well. He ran it for all eight years of the Obama administration.

The Senate also confirmed career diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in a 78-20 vote.

She previously served as ambassador to Liberia and as an undersecretary of state.