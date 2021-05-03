Sen. Tim Scott Proposes Change To Qualified Immunity

Qualified immunity protects police officers from lawsuits while on duty.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

As lawmakers try to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to President Biden's desk, the debate over qualified immunity is holding things up.

GOP Sen. Tim Scott said he spoke to the Floyd family and claims they're on board with his proposed change to the rule.

"The real question is how do we change the culture of policing? I think we do that by making the employer responsible for the actions of the employee. We do that with doctors. We do that with lawyers. We do that at all, most all of our industries," he said.

Qualified immunity protects police officers from lawsuits while on duty.

Sen. Scott says employers should be held accountable for the acts of officers.