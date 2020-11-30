Sen. Schumer: $30 Billion Needed To Distribute Vaccine

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says at least $30 billion is needed for a proper COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Another program needing funding: vaccine distribution. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said billions of dollars in federal funds are needed to distribute a COVID vaccine.

Sen. Schumer: "We're here to make it clear, getting to this point of a vaccine was hard enough. And we commend the work that was done to bring us here. But it's only half the work that needs to be done. A successful COVID rollout will require about $30 billion in federal funds to make sure the vaccine gets into people's arms."

The senator from New York said his state will need hundreds of millions of dollars for its vaccine program and believes a majority of states will need the same.

He called on McConnell to put the HEROES Bill up for a Senate vote to get the money required to distribute a vaccine.