Sen. Mitch McConnell Encourages Republican Men To Get Vaccine

By Robin Dich
March 31, 2021
An interesting comment from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — telling Republican men to go get the vaccine.

"I can stand here as a Republican man, as soon as it was my turn, I took the vaccine," he said. "I would encourage all Republican men to do that." 

A recent NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll found nearly half of Republican men don't want the vaccine. That's compared to just six percent of men who identify as Democrats. 

