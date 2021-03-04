WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

GOP Senator Delaying Garland's Attorney General Confirmation

By Newsy Staff
March 4, 2021
President Biden's attorney general nominee, Merrick Garland, likely won't be confirmed until at least next week. 

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is delaying Democrats' efforts to speed up the process to get him confirmed. Cotton says Garland did not answer questions on a number of topics during his hearing last month, including his views on immigration, the death penalty and gun sales.

Garland needs just 50 votes for confirmation and is expected to get that when it does go to a Senate vote. 

